Ottawa just copied the Toronto sign

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Or at least that's true in our nation's capital, which unveiled its new Ottawa sign today, a sign that looks a lot like the one that's found right here at home in Toronto.

The Ottawa sign went up in the Byward Market today, which is in the midst of being transformed into Inspiration Village for Canada's sesquicentennial.

Naturally, the Ottawa sign is a patriotic red and white, and if you take a photo with it, you'll see Parliament Hill in the background - how's that for the perfect Canada Day photo?

The Toronto sign popped up in Nathan Phillips Square for the Pan Am Games and proved a hit both online and in real life. It's now a permanent fixture downtown.

Of course, Amsterdam pioneered this trend after its I Amsterdam letters became a bona fide tourist destination a lesson in how to rebrand a city. Plenty of other cities around the world have jumped on board, including Lyon and even Brooklyn.