City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ottawa sign toronto

Ottawa just copied the Toronto sign

City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Or at least that's true in our nation's capital, which unveiled its new Ottawa sign today, a sign that looks a lot like the one that's found right here at home in Toronto.

The Ottawa sign went up in the Byward Market today, which is in the midst of being transformed into Inspiration Village for Canada's sesquicentennial. 

Naturally, the Ottawa sign is a patriotic red and white, and if you take a photo with it, you'll see Parliament Hill in the background - how's that for the perfect Canada Day photo?

The Toronto sign popped up in Nathan Phillips Square for the Pan Am Games and proved a hit both online and in real life. It's now a permanent fixture downtown.

Of course, Amsterdam pioneered this trend after its I Amsterdam letters became a bona fide tourist destination a lesson in how to rebrand a city. Plenty of other cities around the world have jumped on board, including Lyon and even Brooklyn.

Lead photo by

@ottawa_2017

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Another stunning TTC station nears completion in Toronto

Ottawa just copied the Toronto sign

Condo of the week: 383 Sorauren Avenue

Fighting parking tickets in Toronto will soon be a lot easier

Toronto Island might be evacuated today due to flooding

Rental of the week: 113 Gloucester Grove

The TTC just redesigned the subway map

Toronto housing market shows first signs of cooling down