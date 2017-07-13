City
478 King Street West

Condo of the week: 478 King Street West

King West condos are a dime a dozen in Toronto, but seeing a penthouse listed for just over $1 million isn't all that common. This unit isn't a total baller pad, but at almost 1,000 square feet with multiple terraces, it'll certainly do the trick for an up-and-comer.

478 King Street WestThere's actually a lot to like about this place beyond any perceived wow-factor. The private rooftop patio is almost as substantial as the indoor space, which eschews an open concept in favour of two bedrooms and a reasonably sized living area.

478 King Street WestI'm not a fan of the staging, but it doesn't look like a particularly difficult place to put a personal stamp on given the size of each room. The building itself is also small enough to avoid the hive-like vibe that some of the taller condos around town fall into. 

478 King Street WestSpecs
  • Address: 478 King St. West, Penthouse 1
  • Price: $1,099,000 
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 100
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $589.77
  • Listing agent: Susan Gail Toyne and Samantha Thomson
  • Listing ID: C3861003
478 King Street WestGood For

Someone who wants to impress and host guests regularly, but who can't afford a true palace in the sky. This place screams "Junior Partner."

478 King Street WestMove On If

You don't need to be downtown. You can find plenty of very nice condos with lots of outdoor for under a million.

478 King Street West478 King Street West478 King Street West478 King Street West478 King Street West478 King Street West

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

