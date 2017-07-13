Condo of the week: 478 King Street West

King West condos are a dime a dozen in Toronto, but seeing a penthouse listed for just over $1 million isn't all that common. This unit isn't a total baller pad, but at almost 1,000 square feet with multiple terraces, it'll certainly do the trick for an up-and-comer.

There's actually a lot to like about this place beyond any perceived wow-factor. The private rooftop patio is almost as substantial as the indoor space, which eschews an open concept in favour of two bedrooms and a reasonably sized living area.

I'm not a fan of the staging, but it doesn't look like a particularly difficult place to put a personal stamp on given the size of each room. The building itself is also small enough to avoid the hive-like vibe that some of the taller condos around town fall into.

Specs

Address: 478 King St. West, Penthouse 1

Price: $1,099,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $589.77

Listing agent: Susan Gail Toyne and Samantha Thomson

Listing ID: C3861003

Good For

Someone who wants to impress and host guests regularly, but who can't afford a true palace in the sky. This place screams "Junior Partner."

Move On If

You don't need to be downtown. You can find plenty of very nice condos with lots of outdoor for under a million.