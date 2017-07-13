Condo of the week: 478 King Street West
King West condos are a dime a dozen in Toronto, but seeing a penthouse listed for just over $1 million isn't all that common. This unit isn't a total baller pad, but at almost 1,000 square feet with multiple terraces, it'll certainly do the trick for an up-and-comer.
There's actually a lot to like about this place beyond any perceived wow-factor. The private rooftop patio is almost as substantial as the indoor space, which eschews an open concept in favour of two bedrooms and a reasonably sized living area.
I'm not a fan of the staging, but it doesn't look like a particularly difficult place to put a personal stamp on given the size of each room. The building itself is also small enough to avoid the hive-like vibe that some of the taller condos around town fall into.
Someone who wants to impress and host guests regularly, but who can't afford a true palace in the sky. This place screams "Junior Partner."
You don't need to be downtown. You can find plenty of very nice condos with lots of outdoor for under a million.
Join the conversation Load comments