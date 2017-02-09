Condo of the week: Shangri La Residences

Toronto condos don't get a whole lot more glamorous than this 60th floor unit at the Shangri La. Spread across two floors, it features soaring 20 foot ceilings, a giant roll-down movie screen, and views of the city that many of us wish we could wake up to every day.

Living in a condo that's integrated with a hotel has plenty of perks, from the luxury spa to housekeeping to 24 hour room service. If the price tag of this unit puts it in movie star territory, at least there's the requisite amenities to keep a spoiled actor happy.

It's hard to find much fault with this luxury suite, though it's worth noting that the future owner here might have some envy for the penthouse residents above who enjoy far more outdoor space. Here on the 60th floor, there's only a midsize balcony.

Specs

Address: 180 University Ave., suite 6002

Price: $8,995,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $3,125

Listing agent: Andrew Moresi

Listing ID: C701040

Noteworthy Features

20 foot ceilings

Roll down movie screen

Carrara marble floors

Floating glass staircase

Oversize crystal chandelier

Multiple fireplaces

Good For

The rich and famous. Everything about this condo is designed to scream big money, from the soaring ceilings to the sprawling views. It's possible to live discretely in this hotel without being left wanting much given the loads of amenities on offer.

Move On If

You'd rather live on the Bridle Path. This is one of the most expensive condos in Toronto, and you could easily buy a mansion in a number of neighbourhoods for the same price. If you fancy more space, then this won't be for you.