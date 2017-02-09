City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
shangri la condos

Condo of the week: Shangri La Residences

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto condos don't get a whole lot more glamorous than this 60th floor unit at the Shangri La. Spread across two floors, it features soaring 20 foot ceilings, a giant roll-down movie screen, and views of the city that many of us wish we could wake up to every day.

shangri la condo torontoLiving in a condo that's integrated with a hotel has plenty of perks, from the luxury spa to housekeeping to 24 hour room service. If the price tag of this unit puts it in movie star territory, at least there's the requisite amenities to keep a spoiled actor happy.

shangri la condo torontoIt's hard to find much fault with this luxury suite, though it's worth noting that the future owner here might have some envy for the penthouse residents above who enjoy far more outdoor space. Here on the 60th floor, there's only a midsize balcony. 

shangri la condo torontoSpecs
  • Address: 180 University Ave., suite 6002
  • Price: $8,995,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 100
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $3,125
  • Listing agent: Andrew Moresi
  • Listing ID: C701040
shangri la condo torontoNoteworthy Features
  • 20 foot ceilings
  • Roll down movie screen
  • Carrara marble floors
  • Floating glass staircase
  • Oversize crystal chandelier
  • Multiple fireplaces

shangri la condo toronto

Good For

The rich and famous. Everything about this condo is designed to scream big money, from the soaring ceilings to the sprawling views. It's possible to live discretely in this hotel without being left wanting much given the loads of amenities on offer. 

shangri la condo toronto
Move On If

You'd rather live on the Bridle Path. This is one of the most expensive condos in Toronto, and you could easily buy a mansion in a number of neighbourhoods for the same price. If you fancy more space, then this won't be for you.

shangri la condo toronto

shangri la condo torontoshangri la condo torontoshangri la condo torontoshangri la condo torontoshangri la condo toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Andrew Moresi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 common Toronto spelling mistakes

Condo of the week: Shangri La Residences

Toronto skies could see comet and lunar eclipse this weekend

This tiny Toronto home just sold for $1 million

Toronto college and university restaurants keep failing health inspections

Toronto's newest skyscraper blends old and new

These are the ideal travel times between TTC subway stations

Gardiner off-ramp to Yonge and Bay streets being demolished