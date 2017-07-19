City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
cn tower mascot

The CN Tower has a new mascot

Along with its revamped lookout floor, the CN Tower just launched a new mascot if you needed to beef up your photos of Toronto's most popular landmark.

The CN Tower announced the arrival of its still unnamed mascot (we'll call it Towery for now) on Instagram yesterday.

A post shared by CN Tower (@cntower) on

A communications rep for the city's giant compass confirmed the vaguely sci-fi-esque mascot would be sticking around to provide "some great additional fun and entertainment for kids and visitors of all ages while visiting."

This isn't the CN Tower's first, or most confusing mascot. Back in the 1970s, when the tower first made its debut, its mascot was Diego, a terrifying clown on stilts.

This one seems like an improvement in terms of inducing nightmares, though it's at least somewhat curious how short this new figure is. 

Lead photo by

@cntower

