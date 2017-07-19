CN Tower ranked one of the most popular landmarks in the world

The CN Tower stars in most photos of Toronto, but our local landmark is also pretty popular around the globe.

According to a new a report from the travel company On the Go Tours called "The Wonders of the World, According to Instagram," the CN Tower is the 11th most popular landmark in the world.

The travel company looked at 50 of the world's most prominent landmarks and then determined how many times the names of those sites were used as a hashtag on Instagram. The hashtag #CNTower has been used 777,791 times (at the time that this study was completed).

Here are the 12 most popular world landmarks, according to Instagram hashtags: