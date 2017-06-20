A guide to the Toronto Pride Parade for 2017

Toronto Pride parades routes (yep, there are three parades) take over parts of Church, Yonge and Gerrard streets for pretty much the entire weekend, from June 23 to 25. Beware if that's where you regularly bike, bus, streetcar or drive.

The streets become ground zero for protests, messages of love, loss, hope and frustration. The marches and parades are a chance to give voice to a community that still needs to be heard and understood.

While there are a bunch of events, parties and gay and queer friendly bars swirling around them, these gatherings are still super important and we're lucky to have them

Here's a roundup of key information about this weekend's Pride parade and marches. There's no word on Justin Trudeau's attendance yet.

Following the same route as last year, this is one of the largest trans community gatherings in the world. It begins at Church and Hayden at 7 p.m., and makes its way along Bloor starting at 8 p.m, south on Yonge and east on Carlton to Allan Gardens.

These streets will be closed for the duration of the march. There's a Trans community fair operating before and after the main event.

The Dyke March begins with a rally at Church and Hayden at 1 p.m. and the march itself starts in the same spot an hour later. It moves down Bloor, to Yonge, across Carlton and into Allan Gardens, where things conclude with queer local artists, performers, poets, and activists.

Obviously Church is shut down all weekend, but Yonge and Carlton will only be closed for the duration of the parade.

One of North America's largest pride parades starts at 2 p.m. with over 150 participating groups.

While last year's was historic and might have been the best one ever, the 2017 parade will also prove interesting after what happened between Pride, Black Lives Matter and the Toronto Police. It seems all three groups are still dealing with the events from one year ago.

The parade starts at Yonge and Bloor and ends at Yonge-Dundas Square. A large portion of Bloor Street, east of Bay will be closed as floats and marchers prepare to prance down Yonge Street.

The parade has known to run over three hours, so arrive early to get a good viewing spot. Artist Kent Monkman is the grand marshal this year.