Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Toronto Pride parade
In 2016, Justin Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in the Toronto Pride parade. And it looks like history will repeat itself.
This morning, Pride Toronto announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be participating in the parade along with Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
Last year we made history when #PrimeMinister #JustinTrudeau became the first Prime Minister to participate in Pride. Not only are we #proud to announce that he will be joining us again this year, but also to announce that we are marking another historical first in 2017: #AboriginalFirstNations Chief #PerryBellegarde will be the first National Chief to ever participate in any #Pride event. We are so excited to have them join #Premier #KathleenWynne and #Mayor #JohnTory and the rest of the incredible groups marching in the parade this year! +#parade +#firstnations +#leadership +#PrideTO
The 2017 parade is on Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. It starts at Church and Bloor and runs down Yonge Steet towards Yonge-Dundas Square. Around 150 groups are slated to march this year.
Hector Vasquez
