Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Toronto Pride parade

In 2016, Justin Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in the Toronto Pride parade. And it looks like history will repeat itself.

This morning, Pride Toronto announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be participating in the parade along with Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

The 2017 parade is on Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. It starts at Church and Bloor and runs down Yonge Steet towards Yonge-Dundas Square. Around 150 groups are slated to march this year.