Rental of the week: 7 Brimley Road South

You don't see an apartment like this one on the rental market everyday. This surprisingly nice houseboat at Bluffer's Park Marina is now available for lease after being listed for sale back in April for over $1 million.

What's so interesting about the prospect of renting a place like this for a year — which is the minimum lease specified — is that you get the unique experience of living on a boat without having to commit long term.

It'll still be a stretch for most people out there, but I bet there are a few intrepid folks who find the idea of marina life alluring. Not only that, this is actually a really nice place that comes with many of its furnishings thanks to its unique setup.

There are drawbacks, of course. Water levels have been a huge issue this year in Toronto, and life on the lake comes with at least some risk of displacement. Then there are the winter months, which might be beautiful, but will surely rob the place of some of its charm.

Still, many of the reasons why you might want to avoid buying a houseboat are taken off the table when it comes to renting. If you find you don't like the experience, you can always leave when the lease is up.

Specs

Address: 7 Brimley Rd. South

Apartment type: Houseboat

Rent: $3,300

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 (one is listed as "half bath")

Parking: Marina

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Lakeside dock and patio

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

A couple with a sense of adventure. This place ain't cheap, so not many people will want to pony up the $3,300 solo. Plus, given the large size, you could even get a small family in here for a year.

Move On If

Do I even have to say it? If you're not a fan of the water or you're prone to bouts of seasickness, this will not be the rental for you.