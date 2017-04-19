City
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
houseboat toronto

Even house boats cost over $1 million in Toronto right now

City
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Imagine living right on the water, literally. Now you can thanks to a float home that just hit the market for over $1 million.

float home toronto

Bluffer's Park Marina is one of the most beautiful places to live in Toronto. When you visit, it feels like you've left the city. But the houses (well, they're more cottages) in this neighbourhood aren't on land; instead, they float on Lake Ontario - hence the name float homes.

float home toronto

Of course, there are also bona fide house boats in the marina, and living in one of those is quiet the adventure.

float home toronto

This float home, however, looks more like a contemporary condo. It comes with an open-concept kitchen and a gas range, three decks, including one that's 500 square feet.

float home toronto

Despite how beautiful this house is - and not to mention its idyllic setting - is it really worth $1,050,000? We'll just have to wait and see how much it sells for.

toronto houseboat

Lead photo by

Toronto Real Estate Photographer

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Even house boats cost over $1 million in Toronto right now

These adorable lambs are Toronto's newest internet sensation

Now you can get free relationship advice in Toronto

High Park was just set on fire

Rental of the week: 20 Minowan Miikan Lane

Toronto police officers want city to scrap Pride funding

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend

High Park cherry blossoms to start blooming this weekend