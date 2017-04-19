Even house boats cost over $1 million in Toronto right now

Imagine living right on the water, literally. Now you can thanks to a float home that just hit the market for over $1 million.

Bluffer's Park Marina is one of the most beautiful places to live in Toronto. When you visit, it feels like you've left the city. But the houses (well, they're more cottages) in this neighbourhood aren't on land; instead, they float on Lake Ontario - hence the name float homes.

Of course, there are also bona fide house boats in the marina, and living in one of those is quiet the adventure.

This float home, however, looks more like a contemporary condo. It comes with an open-concept kitchen and a gas range, three decks, including one that's 500 square feet.

Despite how beautiful this house is - and not to mention its idyllic setting - is it really worth $1,050,000? We'll just have to wait and see how much it sells for.