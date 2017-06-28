Cost of Presto installation on TTC balloons to $385 million

Regardless of how you feel about Presto, it'll eventually be one of the only ways to pay to ride the TTC as it continues to get rolled out across Toronto's transit system.

Today, the Toronto Star reports that the cost to install Presto on the TTC is expected to be $385 million, or $130 million more than the original $255 million budget from 2012.

The exact reason for this increase is unclear, though there have been well documented issues with the rollout. It's worth noting that it's the province rather than the TTC who is on the hook for the vast majority of the costs associated with installing Presto.

Of course, it hasn't been easy for some in Toronto to warm to Presto thanks to many of the early issues encountered with this payment system that spans across transit services in the GTA, Hamilton and Ottawa.