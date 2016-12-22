City
Metrolinx could replace busted PRESTO reload machines

If you're one of the TTC riders who uses PRESTO to get around Toronto, you've probably had your fair share of problems with one of the reload machines located at various subway stations.

While Metrolinx previously announced it was investigating these faulty machines, the transit agency is now prepared to replace them.

According to CBC News, Metrolinx is looking to patch up the software on the existing machines. If that doesn't work, it can roll out a fleet of second generation machines that are supposed to be a lot more reliable. 

There are currently 75 reload machines at Toronto subway stations. Metrolinx reportedly has 250 of these new generation machines and will be installing them at TTC subway stations next year.

Derek Flack

