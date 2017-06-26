The top 10 Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2017

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto will be bigger and better for 2017 as it's Canada's 150th birthday. The country's sesquicentennial is kind of a big deal, so you can expect the city to get very bright and noisy come evening on July 1.

Here are my picks for the top places for Canada Day fireworks in Toronto this year.

To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, the country's tallest freestanding structure will host a huge fireworks show that'll light up the sky on July 1. The fireworks are slated to kick off at 10:30 p.m.

Make your way to City Hall during the long weekend for four consecutive days of Canada Day celebrations. During the day there will be dance, music, circus and street art performances and starting at 10:55 p.m. each night there will be a fireworks show.

Canada Day conveniently falls on the same day at Ribfest in Etobicoke, so if you want dinner and a show, this is ideal. The fireworks will start at approximately 10 p.m.

Spend your day riding roller coasters, and then stay until the sun goes down for an epic fireworks show over the amusement park. There will be 6,000 explosions of light in the sky starting at 10 p.m.

If you find yourself in North York on Canada Day there will be an entire day of celebrations happening at Downsview Park. Make sure to stay until 10 p.m. as that's when the massive firework show begins.

Make your way down to the waterfront to take in a spectacular fireworks show over Lake Ontario, set to an all-Canadian playlist. It all begins at 10:45 a.m.

Lots of family-friendly activities go down at this Canada Day bash, including performances and tons of food. However the big finale is always the fireworks at 10:55 p.m.

This is where to go if you're in the east end and don't want to make the pilgrimage to the Beaches. The day will offer tons of live entertainment, climaxing with the fireworks display around 10:15 p.m.

Here's a tried and true option, with one of the best locations for fireworks in the city. The show will begin around 10 p.m. and will feature a light show with over 2,000 blasts.

The massive Canada Day event has full lineup of performances by award-winning local, national and international artists. To conclude the day there will be massive fireworks show starting at 10:55 p.m.