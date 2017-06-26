City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada day fireworks toronto

The top 10 Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2017

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto will be bigger and better for 2017 as it's Canada's 150th birthday. The country's sesquicentennial is kind of a big deal, so you can expect the city to get very bright and noisy come evening on July 1.

Here are my picks for the top places for Canada Day fireworks in Toronto this year.

CN Tower

To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, the country's tallest freestanding structure will host a huge fireworks show that'll light up the sky on July 1. The fireworks are slated to kick off at 10:30 p.m.

Nathan Phillips Square

Make your way to City Hall during the long weekend for four consecutive days of Canada Day celebrations. During the day there will be dance, music, circus and street art performances and starting at 10:55 p.m. each night there will be a fireworks show. 

Centennial Park

Canada Day conveniently falls on the same day at Ribfest in Etobicoke, so if you want dinner and a show, this is ideal. The fireworks will start at approximately 10 p.m.

Canada's Wonderland

Spend your day riding roller coasters, and then stay until the sun goes down for an epic fireworks show over the amusement park. There will be 6,000 explosions of light in the sky starting at 10 p.m.

Downsview Park

If you find yourself in North York on Canada Day there will be an entire day of celebrations happening at Downsview Park. Make sure to stay until 10 p.m. as that's when the massive firework show begins. 

Harbourfront Centre

Make your way down to the waterfront to take in a spectacular fireworks show over Lake Ontario, set to an all-Canadian playlist. It all begins at 10:45 a.m.

Mel Lastman Square

Lots of family-friendly activities go down at this Canada Day bash, including performances and tons of food. However the big finale is always the fireworks at 10:55 p.m.

Stan Wadlow Park

This is where to go if you're in the east end and don't want to make the pilgrimage to the Beaches. The day will offer tons of live entertainment, climaxing with the fireworks display around 10:15 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay

Here's a tried and true option, with one of the best locations for fireworks in the city. The show will begin around 10 p.m. and will feature a light show with over 2,000 blasts.

Humber Bay Park West

The massive Canada Day event has full lineup of performances by award-winning local, national and international artists. To conclude the day there will be massive fireworks show starting at 10:55 p.m.

cibc

Thanks to CIBC for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A flashback to the gritty Toronto of the 1980s

Toronto's newest bike sharing service just launched

New panoramic lookout unveiled at the CN Tower

The top 10 Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2017

TTC ranked the top transit provider in North America

31 photos of the incredible 2017 Pride Parade in Toronto

Black Lives Matter returns with a reminder at Toronto Pride Parade

The top 5 weekend getaways from Toronto for couples