CN Tower to host huge fireworks show on Canada Day

City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Canada's sesquicentennial is kind of a big deal. So to celebrate here in Toronto, the country's tallest freestanding structure will host a huge fireworks show that'll light up the sky on July 1.

Fireworks erupted from the CN Tower during the Pan Am Games' opening ceremony in July 2015, and Toronto hasn't seen a light show of that caliber since.

On July 1, the fireworks are slated to kick off at 10:30 p.m. and the whole spectacle will be set to a soundtrack playing on the radio station Boom 97.3

Be sure to tune in and look up on Canada Day. 

Lead photo by

Jason Cook

