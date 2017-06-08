Toronto hosting four day fireworks festival for Canada Day

Canada Day fireworks are always a sight to behold, but this year's going to be particularly special given the various Canada 150 celebrations around Toronto, which now include four consecutive pyrotechnic shows at Nathan Phillips Square in addition to the CN Tower.

There will also be entertainment in front of City Hall for four days, from June 30 to July 3, with the massive fireworks shows capping off every night at 10:55 p.m.

The free four day festival is packed with programming from afternoon to night, including dance, music, circus and street art performances scattered around the Toronto sign.

The two stages will see big, Canadian names like the Barenaked Ladies, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Charlotte Day Wilson, Belly and DVSN, making it easy to celebrate this year.