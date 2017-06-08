City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
fireworks canada day toronto

Toronto hosting four day fireworks festival for Canada Day

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada Day fireworks are always a sight to behold, but this year's going to be particularly special given the various Canada 150 celebrations around Toronto, which now include four consecutive pyrotechnic shows at Nathan Phillips Square in addition to the CN Tower.

There will also be entertainment in front of City Hall for four days, from June 30 to July 3, with the massive fireworks shows capping off every night at 10:55 p.m.

The free four day festival is packed with programming from afternoon to night, including dance, music, circus and street art performances scattered around the Toronto sign

The two stages will see big, Canadian names like the Barenaked Ladies, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Charlotte Day Wilson, Belly and DVSN, making it easy to celebrate this year. 

Lead photo by

dtstuff9

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: 189 Queen Street East

Part of Line 2 will be closed in Toronto this weekend

Toronto hosting four day fireworks festival for Canada Day

Toronto Zoo could open soon after tentative deal reached

Waterfront project could ruin Toronto's best surfing spot

Rental of the week: 217 Borden Street

Part of OCAD was just demolished for condos

Toronto's first heatwave of the year arrives next week