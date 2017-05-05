City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto rain flood

This is what Toronto looks like drowning from rain

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The raindrops keep falling on Toronto, and they probably won't stop all weekend long. Thanks to all the wet weather we've had over the past few weeks, the ground's pretty saturated, which only increases the risk of localized flooding.

Thankfully, the City of Toronto announced the Don Valley Parkway will remain open during rush hour this evening and Environment Canada revised its rainfall warning.

Now, we can expect to see between 50 to 70 millimetres of rain by tomorrow, instead of the 90 millimetres in the previous forecast. 

Thus far, the rainfall total for downtown Toronto is 43.9 millimetres. 

toronto rain flood

Rainfall totals as of 2 p.m., via Environment Canada.

Access to the Toronto Island is still restricted to residents, emergency personnel and city staff.

toronto rain flood

Captured at 6 a.m. by Larry Gordon.

All over the rest of the city, folks have captured photos of various parks and beaches flooded with water. The water level in Lake Ontario, according to the Weather Network, is at its highest since 1993. As CTV News notes, the city has infrastructure in place to prevent major flooding.

Here's what various parts of the city look like right now after this relentless rainfall.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The 10 most anticipated condo developments in Toronto

This is what Toronto looks like drowning from rain

Toronto's longest standing poster feud just won't die

Flooding concerns shut down Toronto Island

The DVP might shut down today due to flooding

Another stunning TTC station nears completion

Ottawa just copied the Toronto sign

Condo of the week: 383 Sorauren Avenue