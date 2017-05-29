Toronto just got a Canada 150 sign

It's Canada's 150th anniversary this year. If you haven't realized that yet, there's now a giant sign outside the CN Tower to remind you of this momentous occasion.

For the sesquicentennial, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada will be installing these 3D signs across the country. All of them should be in place by June 21, in time for the big day on July 1.

So as not to compete with the infamous Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square, this illuminated sign will serve to further light up the area around the CN Tower for the rest of the year.

The other signs are scattered from coast to coast, in cities such as Yellowknife, Vancouver, Regina and Niagara Falls.