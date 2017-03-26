City
toronto sign

Toronto sign shows off how we really say our name

For a brief moment this weekend, the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square did something magical: it became the TORONO sign.

Normally you wouldn't think twice about the second T going dim, but given just how common it is to hear people pronounce the city's name this way, it immediately seemed like a serendipitous tribute.

Colloquial versions of Toronto range from Tarrona all the way to Chrawnah, but this was as close as the sign could get short of carting in a few different letters (someone on Reddit took the liberty of doing just that).

Start a discussion about how Toronto is pronounced by locals and you're bound to hear hundreds of variations, but common to almost all of them is the dropping of the hard T that marks the third syllable in the word. 

Welcome to Torono.

@saraannross

