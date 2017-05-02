9 notable Toronto businesses that closed in April

Toronto businesses that closed in April included some real heartbreakers. From classic venues like the Silver Dollar to big chains like HMV, some of these places will at least live on as fond memories.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in April.

After over 13 years as a local party spot and watering hole, this West Queen West fave shut down abruptly, with the building having been sold.

Along with Rose City Kitchen and Smash Juice Bar, this cafe on Toronto Street that focused on pour-overs closed up shop last month after having switched up management last year.

Fizzling out after only a year in the Annex, the first North American outpost of this Taiwanese restaurant chain just didn't catch on.

It was the end of an era on April 14, after the flagship Toronto location of this monumental music chain closed at 333 Yonge St. (all Canadian locations closed at the end of the month). The silver lining is that Sunrise Records is taking over most of the shuttered shops.

This Yorkville steakhouse has transformed into a Mediterranean concept called Estia.

As pretty much the only place to get a bowl of Vietnamese pho in the 'hood (plus Thai dishes), there's a bit of a hole for that now in Koreatown.

Regina-style pizza took a hit when this shop had to close up its Leslieville location last month. East enders craving the stuff will have to venture over to its sole outpost (for now?) at 536 Queen St. W., where it shares a space with Death in Venice Gelato.

Toronto's music scene has taken some real hard hits lately, and the closing of this historic venue is just another brutal blow. At least it went out with a banging final show.

Wilco fans and sandwich lovers alike are mourning the loss of this beloved shop. Its website claims both locations are "closed for renovation until April 24, 2017," but the original Koreatown joint has a non-payment of rent notice and a For Lease sign posted on it.