Clockwork Coffee shuts down

The hands of time have stopped spinning at Clockwork Coffee.

The cafe on Toronto Street has shut down along with Rose City Kitchen and Smash Juice Bar, which shared the storefront space.

Hale Coffee Roasters opened Clockwork in 2015 and focused on pour over instead of regular drip coffee.

"Over the course of the past two years, while we had major success in building the pour over culture in Toronto, a difference of opinion on the direction of the space started to grow with our business partners on that venture," says Khaled Rayyan, one of Hale's co-owners.

That's why Hale decided to pull out of Clockwork. "We decided to sell our ownership in the cafe as of last year, and we've been out since August 2016."

Clockwork continued to operate, albeit under different management, but now the whole mini food court is no more.