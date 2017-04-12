HMV on Yonge Street is shutting down this week

It's been a long time coming, but HMV's biggest Canadian store will bid Toronto farewell this week.

On Friday, April 14 HMV will close its flagship Toronto store at 333 Yonge St., as early as 3 p.m., according to a staff member.

That employee also warned well-wishers and bargain hunters to drop by early that day because they expect it to be busy with lots of deals available on the remaining CDs, DVDs, clothing and other merchandise.

End of days at HMV 333 Yonge Street #Toronto pic.twitter.com/KngBYeKh8K — Cam Gordon (@cam_gordon) April 7, 2017

Store traffic hasn't slowed down and this location saw a surge in sales since HMV announced it would be closing all of its Canadian stores earlier this year. "It feels like Christmas times three in here everyday," the HMV Yonge Street staff member told me.

There's no word yet on who will be taking over the expansive Yonge Street space.