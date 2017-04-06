This quirky Toronto house is a relic from the 1880s

There aren't many properties in Toronto like this coach house located right by the University of Toronto's St. George campus.

The 900 square foot laneway house at 100 bpNichol Lane, which dates back to 1880, was on the market for a week before it sold for $885,000, according to the Globe and Mail. The asking price was $799,000.

Despite its square footage, this house actually appears quite roomy thanks to its 18 foot high ceilings and skylights.

In today's tough real estate market, there's been lots of talk about increasing the number of laneway houses in Toronto as a creative solution to bring more living spaces to Toronto. The University of Toronto is even looking to build residences in laneways. Homes such as this one serve as an excellent example of what's possible on a small plot of land. Not all laneway houses need to look like a garden shed.