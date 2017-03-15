Micro laneway house hits the market at $600K

In today's instalment of wacky Toronto real estate news, we have a unique listing that says a lot about the state of the market right now. The property at 95 1/2 Fuller Avenue is a tiny one bedroom laneway house that looks a bit like a decked out garage.

The listing price of this unique property? Well, that would be a cool $599K. Just imagine how much house that number would have bought just five years ago.

Truth be told, it's not that outlandish for what's on offer. Plenty of one bedroom condos are listed well in excess of $600K and those also come with monthly maintenance fees. Besides, some buyers are always predisposed to freehold options.

Along with the novelty of the laneway setup, the fact that it's located on a quiet residential street might also prove an attractive feature. There's plenty to like about this property; it's just hard to stomach how much it's likely to sell for.