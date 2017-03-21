Toronto is losing it over this dog walking video

Lots of Torontonians rely on dog walkers to get their four-legged friends outside during the day.

But an Instagram video, which surfaced on Reddit, of a local dog walker has many dog lovers in Toronto up in arms.

That's because it appears to show dog walker Austin St-Jacques dragging a dog by its hind legs in the Christie and Bloor area. St-Jacques had two other dogs with him and both were offleash.

As the Toronto Star reports, dog trainer Aleksander Kupisz captured and posted the video on March 16. Kupisz confronted and threatened St-Jacques (please note, the Instagram video contains NSFW language).

A post shared by Oleg 🇵🇱🇨🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦 (@teslathepresa) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

The video has nearly 3,000 views on Instagram. St-Jacques has defended his actions and claims he did nothing wrong.

The Ontario SPCA has confirmed it's investigating this incident.