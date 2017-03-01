Toronto just had the warmest February in its history

Along with breaking single-day temperature records near the end of the month, this February was officially declared the warmest on record in Toronto. The average temperature of 3.48 C beat out the previous record of 3.39 C set in 1998.

While February started seasonably cold, a string of warm days to close out the month secured its spot in history, even if its a dubious distinction.

Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips wouldn't attribute the warm month to climate change in an interview with the CBC, but he did note that the lack of consistency in our local weather could be a troubling sign.

February 2015, for instance, was the coldest month on record in Toronto. Environmental experts tend to cite such dramatic shifts as possible evidence of changing climate patterns.

The warmth hasn't let up as we've entered March. Today's temperature has already beaten the previous record for the first of the month set back in 2000.

It won't last long, though. Come early Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to plummet to -7 C. It'll then stay around seasonal through the weekend.