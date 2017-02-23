City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto expected to break February temperature record today

City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After coming short of breaking a February temperature record yesterday, there's now a good chance that today might hold that distinction. Forecasters are calling for a high of 16 C today, which would beat the previous high of 15.5 C set just last year. 

As of 9 a.m. this morning, the temperature had already reached 14 C under cloudy skies. Later today, the sun is supposed to come out, bringing with it even warmer weather.

toronto forecastAlas, there's also the possibility of scattered showers, but that's hardly enough to rain on this parade of spring-like weather. Last year at this time, the high was 2 C and a snow storm was on the way. 

While it's noteworthy that the record being challenged today was set just last year, it's hard not to revel in this temporary reprieve from winter, as temperatures are supposed to return to seasonal by the end of the weekend.

Lead photo by

Katrin Ray

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's newest condo will have its own greenhouse and micro farm

Major TTC subway closure this weekend in Toronto

Someone just drove a car into the streetcar tunnel at Union Station

Toronto expected to break February temperature record today

Port Lands redevelopment quietly gaining steam

Faulty PRESTO readers still a problem on TTC vehicles

18 photos of Toronto blanketed in today's thick fog

Old Toronto Hells Angels clubhouse has been demolished