Temperatures in Toronto to drop 20 degrees this week

It looks like March is going to come roaring in like a lion because after a balmy March 1, temperatures are supposed to plummet.

According to an Environment Canada forecast, the warmish weather is supposed to continue tomorrow (high of 8 C) and on Wednesday, the mercury might hit 11 C - but it might rain, so don't get too excited.

By Thursday night, we can expect to see temperatures fall to -11 C, a 22 C drop from the day before.

Even though this warm, and sometimes record-breaking, February weather has been a little eery, you might as well go enjoy today's sunshine while you can.