City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather toronto

Temperatures in Toronto to drop 20 degrees this week

It looks like March is going to come roaring in like a lion because after a balmy March 1, temperatures are supposed to plummet.

According to an Environment Canada forecast, the warmish weather is supposed to continue tomorrow (high of 8 C) and on Wednesday, the mercury might hit 11 C  - but it might rain, so don't get too excited.

By Thursday night, we can expect to see temperatures fall to -11 C, a 22 C drop from the day before.

Even though this warm, and sometimes record-breaking, February weather has been a little eery, you might as well go enjoy today's sunshine while you can. 

Lead photo by

liyen

