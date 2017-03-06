City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto could get 15cm of snow next week

You could be forgiven for thinking that Toronto had turned the corner on winter and is now set to glide into spring, particularly with another day of double digit temperatures in store tomorrow.

There is, however, a good chance we'll see at least one more heavy dumping of snow before this season is truly over, and that could come as early as the beginning of next week when forecasters are calling for the possibility of 15 centimetres of snow.

toronto weatherGiven that we're a week out from this blessed event, it's still possible that temperatures will climb a few degrees and deliver us heavy rain instead of snow, but right now, the Weather Network is predicting the latter.

It wouldn't be too surprising. Toronto typically gets 20 centimetres of snowfall in March, which is just slightly less than February at 27 centimetres.  

Lead photo by

Michael Monastyrskyj

