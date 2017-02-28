City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
spring weather toronto

Warmer than normal spring expected for Toronto

Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
It might already feel like spring in Toronto, but don't forget, it's very much still winter out there. And it's going to get chilly again before the warm weather rolls in for good. But what can we expect, weather-wise, for this spring? 

Last night, the Weather Network released its spring forecast for all of Canada, which predicts what could be in store for us over the next few months. 

"Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate the spring season in parts of eastern Canada, especially near the U.S. border from the Great Lakes through the Maritimes," reads the report, noting that we shouldn't say goodbye to winter just yet though.

"Near to above normal temperatures become more consistent during April and especially May with a quicker-than-“normal” transition from spring to early summer-like temperatures," it continues.

While we shouldn't see more rainy days than usual, we might get more precipitation on each one. 

"Systems that track through the region will have the potential to overachieve with heavy rain," says the Weather Network, "as they tap into abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which is currently several degrees warmer than normal."

Basically, it sounds like a warm and wet spring is on its way. The Weather Network will release its summer forecast in May.

Lead photo by

Kevin Gomes

