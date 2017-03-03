City
Toronto temperatures will swing by more than 20 C next week

Toronto's weather has been pretty fickle lately. It feels like all four seasons have swept through the city within the past few weeks, and it looks like the trend isn't easing up just yet.

Pile on your parka this weekend, or just stay indoors. Today, Toronto's medical officer of health issued an extreme cold weather warning. And later, the temperature's supposed to plummet to around -10 C, but it'll feel more like -19 C.

By Sunday, the mercury will rise above 0 C and on Tuesday, forecasters are calling for temperatures of 12 C - that's a 22 degree swing from the weekend. 

And to top it off, on Wednesday night, it could be as cold as -7 C. Don't get too comfy just yet, there are still a few weeks of this wild winter in store. 

Gary Cummins

