City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
tallest buildings toronto

These tall skyscrapers could be coming to Toronto soon

Did you know that Toronto has a 300 club? Or at least it might soon. There are currently eight towers proposed for the city that would exceed 300 metres in height. To put that in perspective, Toronto's tallest building right now, First Canadian Place, is 298 metres.

The majority of these 300-plus towers have yet to receive design approval from the city, but two have already gone through the planning process and are set to become the city's first super-tall skyscrapers

The skyline has changed immensely over the last decade, but with this new class of skyscraper on the way, the transformation promises to be even more profound in the years ahead. Here's a look at the super-tall additions on the way for Toronto. 

ysl residencesYSL Residences
  • Address: 385 Yonge St.
  • Proposed height: 344 metres, 98 floors
  • Estimated date of completion: TBD
the one torontoThe One
  • Address: 1 Bloor St. W.
  • Proposed height: 340 metres, 80 floors
  • Estimated date of completion: 2021
oxford place torontoOxford Place I and II
  • Address: 211 Front St. W.
  • Proposed height: 326 metres (both towers)
  • Estimated date of completion: TBD
one yonge conodOne Yonge St. (Tower 5) 
  • Address: 1 Yonge St.
  • Proposed height: 307 metres, 95 floors
  • Estimated date of completion: 2021
mirvish gehry torontoMirvish + Gehry (West Tower)
  • Address: 260 King St. W.
  • Proposed height: 305 metres, 92 floors
  • Estimated date of completion: TBD
lcbo condos toronto
55 Lake Shore Blvd. East (Tower B and C)
  • Address: 55 Lake Shore Blvd. E.
  • Proposed height: 304 metres, 89 floors
  • Estimate date of completion: 2020
Lead photo by

Pinnacle International / One Yonge St.

