These tall skyscrapers could be coming to Toronto soon

Did you know that Toronto has a 300 club? Or at least it might soon. There are currently eight towers proposed for the city that would exceed 300 metres in height. To put that in perspective, Toronto's tallest building right now, First Canadian Place, is 298 metres.

The majority of these 300-plus towers have yet to receive design approval from the city, but two have already gone through the planning process and are set to become the city's first super-tall skyscrapers.

The skyline has changed immensely over the last decade, but with this new class of skyscraper on the way, the transformation promises to be even more profound in the years ahead. Here's a look at the super-tall additions on the way for Toronto.

Address: 385 Yonge St.

Proposed height: 344 metres, 98 floors

Estimated date of completion: TBD

Address: 1 Bloor St. W.

Proposed height: 340 metres, 80 floors

Estimated date of completion: 2021

Address: 211 Front St. W.

Proposed height: 326 metres (both towers)

Estimated date of completion: TBD

Address: 1 Yonge St.

Proposed height: 307 metres, 95 floors

Estimated date of completion: 2021

Address: 260 King St. W.

Proposed height: 305 metres, 92 floors

Estimated date of completion: TBD