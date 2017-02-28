New Toronto skyscraper would be Canada's tallest condo

Move over Aura, there might be a new tower coming to Yonge and Gerrard that'll usurp this 78-storey condo for the title of the tallest residential building in Canada.

According to real estate site Urban Toronto, Cresford Developments will submit a proposal to erect a 98 storey building at the southeast corner of Yonge and Gerrard.

As Urban Toronto notes, this mixed-use development called YSL Residences, would replace Kingsett Capital's 2015 proposal for the site.

The previous proposal, designed by Quadrangle, featured two towers, soaring 73 and 62 storeys high, respectively. Kingsett has since sold the downtown property.

Cresford has yet to file a development proposal with the city, so this building - designed by New York firm Kohn Pedersen Fox - is still a long way from coming to fruition.