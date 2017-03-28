Councillor wants to cut Pride funding following police ban

There's lots on the agenda at the ongoing city council meeting, including a certain subway line. But one proposed motion is garnering lots of attention, even though it likely won't be discussed for another month.

As CBC News reported this morning, Councillor John Campbell is working on a motion that would deny Pride Toronto its annual $260,000 city grant if it upholds its ban on having police officers participate in the Pride Parade.

Councillor Campbell apparently has support from fellow councillors Glenn De Baeremaeker, Jon Burnside, Justin Di Ciano, Mark Grimes and Stephen Holyday.

Earlier this year at Pride Toronto's annual general meeting, members voted to accept all of Black Lives Matter Toronto's demands, including banning police officers from the Pride Parade.

Last month, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Toronto police wouldn't be marching in this year's parade, which is scheduled for June 25.

As CBC notes, Campbell will likely present his motion in April or May.