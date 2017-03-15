People can't believe how cold it is in Toronto today

It's very much still winter in Toronto, at least until next week. And while we may have gotten a taste of spring a few weeks ago, yesterday's snowfall reminded us we're not out of the woods yet.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health issued an extreme cold weather alert today and with the wind chill, it feels like -17 C outside.

Last night, Mayor John Tory announced the city would be extending its 24-hour cold weather drop-in service at three locations to continuing helping vulnerable residents.

And as the cold weather continues, many were unhappy to wake up to frigid temperatures. There is, however, a reprieve in sight - the mercury's supposed to rise above zero this weekend.