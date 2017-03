Toronto woke up today to snow covered streets, cars and buildings. But even though the storm caused havoc at Pearson, at least we didn't fare as badly as upstate New York. Some might even call the storm here a light dusting.

Today is expected to bring modest accumulation but the temperature is going to feel like -16C so drink some hot chocolate.

And if you haven't made it outside today yet, here's what you missed.

