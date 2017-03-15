March expected to be colder than usual in Toronto

If you haven't left your home yet today, it's pretty cold outside, so you might want to continue hibernating.

And according to a Weather Network forecast, it's looking like it might be colder than usual for the remainder of the month with daily highs and lows sitting below the historical average temperatures from the past 30 years.

Temperatures look like they'll be slightly cooler than average until March 21, but the mercury should stay above zero. From March 22 to 23, winter might return with below freezing temperatures. We might also see a few centimetres of snow then.

However, it should warm up by the end of the month.

This seems in line with the Weather Network's previous spring forecast, which called for a chilly end to the winter before things warmed up in April and May.