40 westmoreland avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue #16

This former church at 40 Westmoreland Avenue is a stunning example of adaptive reuse. Original built in 1914, it was converted into 17 multi-level suites a century later and now features some of the coolest living spaces in the city.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoWe've featured the building before, but this is the first time we've gotten a look inside the nearly 1,600 square foot unit 16. Like the others, it's a multi-level space that features lots of exposed brick and a unique floor plan. There's even a bridge!

40 westmoreland avenue torontoIt's hard to pick out a highlight, though the bathtub tucked into an arch on the top floor might make the cut. The master bedroom is also a stunning spot that gestures to the original character of the building and looks like a peaceful place to rest your head at night.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoWhen you consider other recently listed condos near the same price, this space seems particularly remarkable. It's also just a five minute walk to the subway, so you're not giving up anything location-wise.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: #16 - 40 Westmoreland Ave.
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $481,75
  • Listing agent: Maggie Lind and Sharon Lane
  • Listing ID:W3743917
40 westmoreland avenue torontoGood For

Lapsed church-goers who relish the idea of living in a tranquil space. Alternately, this condo will prove highly desirable for anyone looking for a unique home on the west side of the city. 

40 westmoreland avenue torontoMove On If

You believe in ghosts? In certain light, a former church might seem spooky. More seriously, the multi-level space might scare off anyone thinking they might have a little one running around in the near future.

