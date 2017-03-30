Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue #16

This former church at 40 Westmoreland Avenue is a stunning example of adaptive reuse. Original built in 1914, it was converted into 17 multi-level suites a century later and now features some of the coolest living spaces in the city.

We've featured the building before, but this is the first time we've gotten a look inside the nearly 1,600 square foot unit 16. Like the others, it's a multi-level space that features lots of exposed brick and a unique floor plan. There's even a bridge!

It's hard to pick out a highlight, though the bathtub tucked into an arch on the top floor might make the cut. The master bedroom is also a stunning spot that gestures to the original character of the building and looks like a peaceful place to rest your head at night.

When you consider other recently listed condos near the same price, this space seems particularly remarkable. It's also just a five minute walk to the subway, so you're not giving up anything location-wise.

Specs

Address: #16 - 40 Westmoreland Ave.

Price: $1,450,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $481,75

Listing agent: Maggie Lind and Sharon Lane

Listing ID:W3743917

Good For

Lapsed church-goers who relish the idea of living in a tranquil space. Alternately, this condo will prove highly desirable for anyone looking for a unique home on the west side of the city.

Move On If

You believe in ghosts? In certain light, a former church might seem spooky. More seriously, the multi-level space might scare off anyone thinking they might have a little one running around in the near future.