Condo of the week: 133 Hazelton Avenue

How much condo should you get for $1.25 million in Toronto? If you're buying in some areas, you can do quite well for around this amount (relatively speaking), but real estate in Yorkville is another matter all together.

This unit in the Hazelton Residences is a good example of what's available near the lower end of this hyper luxury market. It's a nice condo, to be sure, but there just isn't much space. There's an open concept kitchen / dining / living room, a decent-sized bedroom, and two small washrooms.

What you do enjoy in a condo like this is well appointed communal spaces (the mail room might be the nicest in the city), top notch amenities, and an excellent balance between bustling city life and the quietness of Toronto's side streets.

Specs

Noteworthy Features

Corner unit

Balcony

24 concierge

Fitness centre

Screening room

Good For

A young professional enamoured with Yorkville and the idea of living in a luxury building. Your dollar won't stretch as far here, but there's a certain appeal to living amidst high fashion shops, fine restaurants, and people loaded with cash (who own nicer condos than you).

Move On If

You want more space and you hate the idea of forking out over a grand each month in maintenance fees. This unit might not be super luxurious, but the building is, and that has a trickle down effect.