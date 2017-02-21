City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto fare ttc

TTC wants Metrolinx to pay back lost PRESTO fares

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The problems with PRESTO on the TTC have been well-documented. From faulty reload machines to out-of-service fare readers, the PRESTO roll out has not been going too smoothly.

And while Metrolinx vows to get things right, the TTC might look into recouping lost revenue from these mishaps, reports CBC News today.

Councillor Joe Mihevc wants the TTC to develop some sort of mathematical formula to figure out how much money it lost from PRESTO-related complications.

Last month, the Toronto Star reported that at any given time, 12 per cent of PRESTO fare readers are down across the TTC system.

While there are now TTC fare readers at all subway stations and on all buses and streetcars, the CBC writes that the TTC is waiting until Metrolinx irons out these kinks before heavily promoting PRESTO to riders.

Lead photo by

PRESTO Card

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's newest library is a tech centre on wheels

TTC wants Metrolinx to pay back lost PRESTO fares

Quirky public art transforms Toronto's waterfront

Toronto could break February's all-time temperature record

House of the week: 98 Park Home Avenue

That time when the Space Age landed in Toronto

Spring temperatures in store for Toronto all week

Sold! How to make $900K on a Toronto house flip