TTC wants Metrolinx to pay back lost PRESTO fares

The problems with PRESTO on the TTC have been well-documented. From faulty reload machines to out-of-service fare readers, the PRESTO roll out has not been going too smoothly.

And while Metrolinx vows to get things right, the TTC might look into recouping lost revenue from these mishaps, reports CBC News today.

Councillor Joe Mihevc wants the TTC to develop some sort of mathematical formula to figure out how much money it lost from PRESTO-related complications.

Last month, the Toronto Star reported that at any given time, 12 per cent of PRESTO fare readers are down across the TTC system.

While there are now TTC fare readers at all subway stations and on all buses and streetcars, the CBC writes that the TTC is waiting until Metrolinx irons out these kinks before heavily promoting PRESTO to riders.