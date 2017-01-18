12% of new TTC fare gates are always broken

The TTC is slowly making the switch to the PRESTO fare card system, meaning it'll eventually phase out older forms of payment, such as Metropasses and tokens, likely sometime in 2018. But as it rolls out the new technology, the incoming system continues to experience problems.

The latest issue has to do with the new PRESTO fare gates. According to the Toronto Star, there are 376 new Presto gates at 41 different subway stations; however, at any given time, 12 per cent of them are down.

Anyone know whether #Metrolinx or the #TTC conducted any kind of user requirements/task analysis study for the #Presto gates? Of *any* kind? — Jerzy Jarmasz (@jjarmasz) January 18, 2017

While the Star notes that this is an improvement since November - when 18 per cent of the gates were down - it still points to problems with the new system.

Along with the gates, there have been issues with the PRESTO Card auto reload machines. Metrolinx has said it's prepared to replace them.