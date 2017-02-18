Toronto smashed a temperature record today

It was another day of sun in Toronto, and hopefully you got out to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.

According to Global News, today was the warmest February 18 on record. The mercury hit 12 C shortly after noon, breaking the previous record of 10.8 C hit back in 2011.

The weather's supposed to be relatively mild all week, with temperatures sitting well above 0 C - on Wednesday, it might be 12 C and sunny, so happy hump day.

Those on Reading Week might have a little trouble studying, but at least they can have fun in the city without schlepping around a parka.