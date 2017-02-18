City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather toronto

Toronto smashed a temperature record today

City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It was another day of sun in Toronto, and hopefully you got out to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.

According to Global News, today was the warmest February 18 on record. The mercury hit 12 C shortly after noon, breaking the previous record of 10.8 C hit back in 2011. 

The weather's supposed to be relatively mild all week, with temperatures sitting well above 0 C - on Wednesday, it might be 12 C and sunny, so happy hump day.

Those on Reading Week might have a little trouble studying, but at least they can have fun in the city without schlepping around a parka.

Lead photo by

Steven D

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto smashed a temperature record today

What the Brunswick House will look like as a drugstore

Toronto has a new luxury dog hotel

This unfunded TTC program could significantly improve your commute

Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in Toronto

New Toronto condo a marvel of engineering

What's open and closed Family Day 2017 in Toronto

There's now Wi-Fi at 54 TTC stations