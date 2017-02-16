Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago

toronto weather

Toronto temperatures to swing by 20 C in 48 hours

Prepare to ditch your parka this Family Day long weekend because the mercury's supposed to hover around 10 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Before then, however, you might want to bundle up because we're in for a cold 24 hours. According to an Environment Canada forecast, it's going to be - 11 C tonight.

toronto weather

In the span of a day, it'll then warm up by a whopping 20 degrees. It's supposed to be 9 C on Saturday, offering us a brief reprieve from the winter. 

Luckily, there's lots to do this weekend, including the outdoor Winter Stations exhibition in the Beaches. 

