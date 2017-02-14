It's supposed to be 11 C in Toronto for the long weekend

City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto might be a little slushy this Family Day long weekend. That's because temperatures are slated to rise into the double digits, melting all of the remaining snow from last Sunday's storm.

According to an Environment Canada forecast, it's going to be 11 C and sunny in Toronto on Saturday. It'll remain warm throughout the weekend, with highs of 9 C on both Sunday and Monday.

It's going to be fairly chilly leading up the weekend, but as you freeze your way through the week, remember there's lots of bright sunshine at the end of the tunnel.

