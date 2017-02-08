The sights and sounds from last night's freezing rain in Toronto

Freezing rain wreaked havoc on yesterday's commute as it encased Toronto in a thin layer of ice.

Along with slippery roads and sidewalks, the city also saw major TTC streetcar delays and the transit agency deployed extra buses on key routes to help keep things moving.

Part of the city also lost power, with Toronto Hydro reporting outages in both east and west side neighbourhoods.

Toronto Police closed Bay Street, between Gerrard and Elm, at around 6 p.m. last night after a large piece of ice fell on a vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

While Toronto looked beautiful covered in ice, it was somewhat of a relief when the freezing rain switched to plain old rain later in the evening.