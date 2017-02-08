City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
freezing rain toronto

The sights and sounds from last night's freezing rain in Toronto

City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Freezing rain wreaked havoc on yesterday's commute as it encased Toronto in a thin layer of ice.

Along with slippery roads and sidewalks, the city also saw major TTC streetcar delays and the transit agency deployed extra buses on key routes to help keep things moving.

Part of the city also lost power, with Toronto Hydro reporting outages in both east and west side neighbourhoods.

Toronto Police closed Bay Street, between Gerrard and Elm, at around 6 p.m. last night after a large piece of ice fell on a vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

While Toronto looked beautiful covered in ice, it was somewhat of a relief when the freezing rain switched to plain old rain later in the evening.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto to get blast of cold weather this week

Honest Ed's sign to be moved near Yonge and Dundas

The sights and sounds from last night's freezing rain in Toronto

Freezing rain causes TTC delays and power outages in Toronto

House of the week: 222 Manning Avenue

Video of dancing police officer goes viral

Toronto airport reveals plans for huge expansion

This giant blue whale will soon be on display in Toronto