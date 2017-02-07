Freezing rain causes TTC delays and power outages in Toronto

Slip sliding away. That was the story of many people's afternoon commutes today as Toronto witnessed significant ice accumulation over the course of the day. And it's not over just yet as the freezing rain warnings continue until early evening.

Cars have been found encased in ice, trees continue to groan under additional weight, flights have been cancelled, and unsalted sidewalks remain treacherous to navigate.

By the time 5 p.m. rolled around, reports of power outages began to circulate on social media before confirmation came from Toronto Hydro.

A photo posted by Mike Lynch (@mikelynch001) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Streetcar routes on the TTC were hit particularly hard as people headed home from work. Ice build up on electric wires crippled cars and replacement buses had to face slippery roads and traffic jams before shuttling people home.

The 501 Queen, 506 Carlton, and 509 Harbourfront routes suffered what the TTC characterized as "extreme delays," some of which lasted as much as an hour.

A photo posted by Garrick The DJ (@garrickthedj) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

So far, power outages have been concentrated in the area southwest of High Park and around Mimico, though Toronto Hydro is actively monitoring the situation. Freezing rain is expected to give way to rain sometime after 7 p.m., which will help defrost perilous streetcar and Hydro wires.

Here's a glimpse of some of the chaos on Toronto streets during the afternoon commute today.