Thousands protest Trump on Toronto streets

Thousands took to Toronto streets to protest Donald Trump today. Organized under the hashtag #NoMuslimBanTO, demonstrators returned to the US Consulate for the second time in a week to voice their displeasure with Trump's immigration ban.

The protest coincided with the suspension of the travel ban in the US after a federal judge successfully blocked Trump's executive order, but that took little away from the vigour with which those who assembled railed against Islamaphobia and white supremacy.

Unlike the protest earlier this week, today's large group covered more territory, marching down University Avenue and eventually over to Yonge-Dundas Square. It was a peaceful event, with no reports of altercations between police and demonstrators.

Update (6:30 p.m.): One man was detained by police for acting aggressively toward protestors, though he was released after the demonstration wrapped up.

Here's what it looked like in downtown Toronto today.