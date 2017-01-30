Another anti-Trump protest planned in Toronto this weekend

As hundreds gather at the US Consulate in Toronto today to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's new immigration policy, another major protest is planned for this weekend.

It'll take place on February 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

National Days of Action against Islamophobia and White Supremacy is a response to "xenophobic anti-Black, Islamophobic, anti-refugee racist and sexist policies...going into effect" under Trump's presidency, though the scope of the protest also includes Canadian immigration laws.

Unlike today's demonstration, organizers of the weekend event (also at the US Consulate) have a list of demands, which range from the official condemnation of Trump's executive order on immigration to the ending of indefinite immigration detention in Canada.

Organizers of the Toronto event call for demonstrations across the country on February 4.