The United States closes consulate in Toronto ahead of protest

The United States has just shut down their consulate in Toronto ahead of this morning's planned protest against Trump's immigration policies that have roiled the globe over the past 72 hours.

According to CityNews, the U.S. Consulate preemptively ceased operations today to avoid any conflict with the protesters. They will be rescheduling all appointments that were previously booked for today.

Security personnel inside the consulate told us it's not yet known whether they will be re-opening tomorrow.