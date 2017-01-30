City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
us consulate toronto

The United States closes consulate in Toronto ahead of protest

City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The United States has just shut down their consulate in Toronto ahead of this morning's planned protest against Trump's immigration policies that have roiled the globe over the past 72 hours.

According to CityNews, the U.S. Consulate preemptively ceased operations today to avoid any conflict with the protesters. They will be rescheduling all appointments that were previously booked for today.

Security personnel inside the consulate told us it's not yet known whether they will be re-opening tomorrow.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto vigils planned in wake of Quebec City mosque attack

Trespasser causes complete chaos on TTC

Huge crowd protests Trump outside US Consulate in Toronto

Torontonians join global movement to delete Uber app

Another anti-Trump protest planned in Toronto this weekend

This might be the coldest week of the year in Toronto

The United States closes consulate in Toronto ahead of protest

Toronto protest planned against Trump's immigration policy