Huge crowd protests Trump outside US Consulate in Toronto

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Toronto today to protest Trump's immigration policies. Crowds began to gather around 8 a.m. this morning outside the shuttered US Consulate before marching to City Hall and then returning to University Avenue to continue the demonstration.

The peaceful protest was hastily organized over the weekend in the wake of Trump's executive order on immigration. A large contingent of local police turned up to do crowd control, but they mostly weren't needed as demonstrators waved signs, sang chants and listened to speeches.

