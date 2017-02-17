City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
open closed family day toronto

What's open and closed Family Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed Family Day 2017 in Toronto.

General

Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Banks
  • Libraries
Open
  • Canada Post offices (with exception of some retail outlets)
  • Federal passport offices
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Food

Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off, and are taking advantage of the holiday to recoup after Winterlicious and Valentine's Day.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Drink

Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls

Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Attractions

Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
