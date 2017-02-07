House of the week: 222 Manning Avenue

Dubbed the upside down house, this recently listed property at 222 Manning Avenue departs from conventional design wisdom by inverting the location of the bedrooms and the kitchen/living space, which in a townhouse-style home makes a lot of sense.

The unconventional layout is the work of designer Cecconi Simone, and there are plenty of other features that'll appeal to those looking for a slick space, from a linear gas fireplace to high end appliances (two wine fridges!).

While the footprint of this home isn't very big, there's a surprising amount of space at 3,100 square feet. There are four bedrooms and an office, plus two distinct outdoor spaces. You won't get a huge backyard, but the exterior options make this feel rather different than a cramped condo.

You could make the argument that Toronto could use more homes like this. In an area like Dundas West where space is at a premium and housing inventory is low, the luxury townhouse is attractive for buyers and urban planners alike.

Specs

Address: 222A Manning Ave.

Price: $2,285,000

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 89

Transit Score: 100

Listing Agent: Paul Johnston

Listing ID: C3700141

Good For

Someone who wants to live in a slick downtown space but prefers the idea of a home to a condo. There's lots of square footage here spread across the various levels, but the footprint is small enough to keep the price within reach (at least by recent standards).

Move On If

Having a big backyard matters to you. This house is a lovely compromise between a traditional detached home and a condo for people dead-set on living downtown, but if that's not a priority, you can mind more space (indoors and out) by looking further from the core.